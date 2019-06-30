LIVERMORE — Fire destroyed a house at 28 Richmond Hill Road on Sunday afternoon.

Fire Chief Don Castonguay said the blaze started in the basement of the ranch-style house.

A smoke detector alerted the three people at the residence to the flames, he said.

The owner, Clarence Bryant, and his daughter and son-in-law from Florida were able to exit safely. Another daughter who lives at the house, Paula Bryant, was at work.

A state fire investigator is expected at the house Monday to determine the cause of the blaze, Castonguay said.

“It totally gutted the house,” he said, adding floor stringers were burned out and other rooms sustained water and smoke damage.

More than 30 firefighters from Livermore, Jay, Livermore Falls, Canton, Turner, Leeds, Buckfield and Wilton responded to the fire, which was reported at about 2:15 p.m.

The fire was under control within an hour, he said.

The displaced family is staying at the Port Royal Condominiums on Route 4 in Livermore. The condominium’s owner, Tim Walton, said it was empty so he offered it to them, Castonguay said.

