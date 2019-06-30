ENGLEWOOD, Fla. – Muriel Sawtelle Loignon, 102 years old, of Englewood, Fla., and formerly of Norway, Maine, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Muriel Sawtelle Loignon was born Dec. 10, 1916 in Oakland, Maine to Pauline (nee McGinnis) and Guy Sawtelle. She grew up in Portland, Maine and graduated Deering High School in 1934. She was a buyer for Porteous, Mitchell & Brown.

She was widowed due to an accident after only two weeks. Years later, she met and married Paul Loignon of Biddeford, Maine. When Paul returned from the Navy in WWII, they moved to Laconia, N.H. Years later they moved to Norway, Maine, where they purchased the Jack & Jill Children’s Clothing Store. In the 1980s they retired to Englewood, Fla., where they had family and many friends.

Muriel was a member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church. She and Paul traveled, played cards, and golfed. Upon Paul’s death in 2001 she continued to have an active life.

She is survived and loved by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Loignon, and her brothers, Roland and Elvin Sawtelle.

At the family’s request, there will be private family services at a later date.

