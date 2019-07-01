LIVERMORE FALLS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on a felony charge of gross sexual assault against a teenage girl near an ATV trail on Route 17.

Livermore Falls Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Monday the two teenagers were acquainted.

The alleged assault was reported by a family member the evening of June 7. The girl, who is younger than 18, went to the hospital and underwent an exam so evidence could be collected, Steward said.

Officer Troy Reed of the Livermore Falls Police Department conducted an investigation into the alleged assault.

The boy, who was arrested June 25, was conditionally released by a juvenile community corrections officer following the arrest.

The case will go through the juvenile court in Lewiston.

