Wilton Academy reunion on July 9

JAY — All Wilton Academy attendees, their spouses and guests are invited to attend the Wilton Academy Reunion to held at LaFleur’s Restaurant from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.

There will be a special menu for the dinner that will be served at 12:15 p.m. After a short program, there will be opportunities to visit with schoolmates.

For more information, call Barry at 207-897-2787 or Jim at 207-645-3388.

TURNER — The Mexico High School Class of 1948 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Terry & Maxine’s. Class members and guests are welcome.

AUBURN — The alumnae of both of Lewiston High School’s Class of 1952 and Class of 1953 will meet for a luncheon at noon every third Tuesday of the month at the Hilton Inn.

For more information, call Yvette Rousseau.

