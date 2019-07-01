Fryeburg will host a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at 60 Recreation Drive, on back side of athletic field. If it rains, Fryeburg will try again Wednesday, July 3.

Here are more listings for Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties:

July 3

• Bridgton: 14 Frances Bell Drive, on back side of athletic field, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Farmington: 15 Front St., in Prescott Field, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Jay/Livermore Falls: Ski Slope Road, on ski slope at the top of the hill, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Rangeley: Rangeley Town Cove Park on Park Road, 9:30 p.m. Rain date July 7.

• Turner: 118 Ricker Hill Road in Ricker Hill Orchard’s gravel pit. 9 p.m. Rain date July 6.

July 4

• Auburn-Lewiston: Great Falls Plaza and Veterans Memorial Park, 9:30 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Carrabassett Valley: 1221 Carrabassett Valley Drive, adjacent to the runway, 9:15 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Casco: Camp Laurel South on docks attached to land, 48 Laurel Road, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Fayette: 317 Echo Lake Road, on decks attached to the beach area, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Freeport: Holbrook Street, at the new girls’ softball field across from the high school, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Naples: Long Lake over the causeway on Route 302, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Rumford: 700 Hancock St., Hosmer Field Complex, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Winthrop: 101 Bowdoin St., Norcross Point boat launch, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

July 6

• Monmouth: Cochnewagon Pond, 9:30 p.m. No rain date.

NOTE: Maine law allows municipalities to adopt their own fireworks ordinances. Check with the town where you live to make sure the use of personal fireworks is allowed.

