The Lewiston Little League U10 All-Star team won its semifinal game, 12-7, against the Hall-Dale U10 All-Stars Monday night in Hallowell.
Lewiston will face the undefeated Augusta All-Stars in the championship round Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Lewiston must beat Augusta twice. If Lewiston wins, the second game will be Wednesday. The games will be played at Hall-Dale Farm Little League field.
