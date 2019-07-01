100 years ago: 1919

Not in years, except maybe on circus day has Lisbon Street been thronged from end to end as it was this morning for the circus parade. A great and almost holiday crowd; a perfect if rather a warm day; success all ’round.

50 years ago: 1969

A group of Lewiston school children has created a puppet show which was presented in the afternoon at the Lewiston-Auburn Arts Council Performing Art Class at St. Mary’s Church parish hall. Involved in the project were Claire Holman, Michele Moreau, Deborah Davis, Robin Provencher, John Cote, Cindy Roy, Lynn Martel, Nino Emmi, Karen Jean, Anne Archambault, Nancy Allen, Rita Anctil and Judy Bernier.

25 years ago: 1994

Some area banks are feeling the pinch of a New England penny shortage, but others say their customers — unlike those who hoard them in piggy banks or even throw them away — deposit every red cent. “We have an adequate supply on hand, but we are not receiving pennies from customers — they don’t bring in anywhere near what they used to,” Donald Cummings, vice president and branch manager at Franklin Savings Bank in Rumford, said Thursday “Personally, I think it’s a nuisance for them,” he mused “I think its something people just collect and collect. They fill up coffee cans, and then when they feel like they’ve got nothing else to do, they’ll sit down and roll them. ”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

