Mr. Drew of Mr. Drew and His Animals Too brought this bearded dragon, a native of Australia, to the Ludden Memorial Library in Dixfield on Monday along with tarantulas, insects called Walking Sticks, a Pixie frog which can grow to be four to six pounds, a snapping turtle, a tortoise, an iguana, a tegu, a corn snake, and a Boa constrictor. Following his free educational talk, children and adults were allowed to get up close and touch some of the animals and insects. Marianne Hutchinson/Rumford Falls Times