TURNER – The Board of Selectmen announced Monday night the Maine Department of Transportation will install new centerline rumble strips in several places on Route 4 this summer.

A letter from MDOT Program Manager Stephen Bodge said the biggest complaint about rumble strips is the noise created when a vehicle touches them.

“We are happy to be installing a new centerline rumble strip that is not as deep as our previous design,” Bodge’s letter said. The new design will still alert drivers without the noise.

Centerline strips will be placed on Route 4 from Blanchard Road to the Auburn/Turner line and from Upper Street to Bob’s Way.

The board also met with local medical marijuana storefront owner Colby Gilbert to discuss his retail space, CWorX & Co. on Auburn Road.

Gilbert, whose store has been in operation since 2017, said he followed state guidelines and ordinances when he opened because there were not any municipal rules in place at the time.

Turner voters adopted medical marijuana storefront ordinances at a meeting in April, causing Gilbert and the board some confusion.

Gilbert said he believes his business is grandfathered into the state guidelines and does not need a new permit from the Planning Board, but selectmen are not so sure.

“We just want to make sure as a board we’re doing what we should do,” board Chairman Kurt Youland said.

The board said it would meet with the town’s attorney to come to a decision, and let Gilbert know what the next steps will be.

“We’re talking about Turner ordinances, state ordinances and how they mesh,” Selectman Angelo Terreri said. “We want to make sure we’re doing everything perfectly right.”

In other matters, the board said the town’s Independence Day festival and fireworks show will be Wednesday at Ricker Hill Orchards, beginning at 4 p.m. The fireworks show will start at dusk.

Town Manager Kurt Schaub said Turner’s Fire and Rescue departments would be at the festival to raise money for each department and for next year’s Independence Day celebration.

« Previous

Next »