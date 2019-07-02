David Gendron and Jaye Pelley recently received recognition at ACADIA Academy’s first Friends of ACADIA Night, May 31. Gendron received ACADIA’s inaugural Eagle Service Award, recognizing outstanding leadership in support of the school’s mission and community. He provided consultation to the school during its founding and donated a building, the former bowling alley on Westminster Street in Lewiston, in which the school resides today. Pelley received the David M. Gendron Excellence Award, which was created to further honor Gendron and to recognize a member of ACADIA Academy’s staff who had gone above and beyond in the prior year.