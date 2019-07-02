AUBURN — Austin Associates, with offices in Auburn and Norway, has acquired Button’s Tax Services in Madison.
It acquisition occurred in early January, and the team at 389 Russell Road has continued with business as usual, working with existing clients and welcoming new clients to the firm.
