LEWISTON — The 2019 summer concert series at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul will start at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, with a performance of Mozart’s famous Quintet in Eb for piano and winds.

Performing this monumental chamber work will be Beth Almquist, horn; Mark Battle, clarinet; Billie Jo Brito, oboe; David Joseph, bassoon; and Jim Parakilas, piano.

Almquist is a music teacher and horn player from Lewiston. She is also director of the Grace Note Community Music School and pianist at Free Grace Presbyterian Church.

Battle received a degree in clarinet performance from the New England Conservatory of Music, where he studied with Peter Hadcock. He also has degrees in physics from Tufts University and The University of Rochester. Now a professor of physics at Bowdoin College, he continues to make music with various musicians in the midcoast area.

Brito is a member of Midcoast Symphony Orchestra. She performs with Maine Music Society, Colby Orchestra, Bates Orchestra and in the pit this summer with the Maine State Musical Theater.

Bassoonist Joseph is a frequent performer across Maine and the rest of New England, and is on the faculties at Bowdoin College as well as Colby College. He attended the Juilliard School of Music, where he graduated with honors, and Yale University. He has performed with orchestras and chamber ensembles across the U.S., Europe and the Middle East.

Parakilas is the James L. Moody Jr. Family Professor of Performing Arts (emeritus) at Bates College and the board chair of L/A Arts. He performs piano, mostly in chamber groups, regularly in Lewiston, and he has published on a number of musical subjects.

This concert is free and open to the public. Donations to the organ restoration fund are accepted.

For more information, contact Scott Vaillancourt at [email protected] or 207-240-9419.

