King staff to hold outreach hours in Norway

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Office of U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, has announced that his staff will hold constituent outreach hours from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Norway Memorial Library, 258 Main St.

Outreach hours offer an opportunity for area residents to meet directly with a staff representative to discuss specific problems, legislative issues or any concerns regarding federal government agencies. No appointment is necessary. All conversations are confidential.

For more information, call the Augusta office, 207-622-8292. Questions may be directed to Andrea Quaid, [email protected]

First Saturday to include annual yard sale

WAYNE — First Saturday and the fifth annual yard sale will be held at the Williams House, 14 Old Winthrop Road, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 6. A book sale and boutique breakfast, along with the yard sale, will be held rain or shine.

Recent donations as well as items from the boutique will be available at yard sale and, as always, there will be new donations of books, DVDs and CDs at the book sale. Breakfast will include cinnamon buns, scones or quiche.

All proceeds benefit the Wayne Library Association. Call 207-685 3612 for more information.

Lake association to hold annual meeting

INDUSTRY — The Clearwater Lake Association will hold the annual meeting at noon Sunday, July 7, at the Industry Town Hall. Bring a dinner dish to share with the members.

All members and interested persons are invited to attend the meeting. Beverages (water, soda and coffee/tea) will be provided.

Lithuanian Heritage Club to meet

RUMFORD — The Lithuanian Heritage Club will meet at noon Wednesday, July 10, at Sam’s Italian Shop, Rte. 2. All are welcome to attend and share stories of their Lithuanian heritage.

Union Veterans Daughters install treasurer

STONEHAM — Hannah F. Richardson Tent 19, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861-1865, met on May 23 when installation was held for Treasurer Margaret Babineau. Initiation was held for a new member, Elizabeth Rafferty. A memorial service was also held for a deceased member.

The next meeting will be held Wednesday, July 31, at Clover Manor in Auburn with member Brenda Woods. There will be no June meeting due to the state convention on June 29 in Waterville.

Kayaking Cancer Wellness Program on Norway Lake

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine will offer a weekly Kayaking Cancer Wellness Program for men and women on Norway Lake for the second summer.

The center will host stivities and exercise on the lake from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31. Bring a life jacket and kayak, paddle board or canoe. There will be some boats and equipment available to use, but call ahead to reserve. The exact location on Norway Lake will be announced later; call 207-890-0329 for more information. Activities are for individuals with cancer and their caregivers.

Visit www.crcofwm.org for more information, go to Facebook or call 207-890-0329.

—

Free movie nights, popcorn for families

WEST PARIS — Free movie nights with popcorn will be coming to the West Paris Baptist Church on Church Street starting July 12 for every Friday night after. Kids and families are all invited.

Dance club to celebrate 55th birthday

SOUTH PARIS — The Swingin’ Bears Square Dance Club of South Paris will have its monthly dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, celebrating its 55th birthday with an Ice Cream Social and Make-Your-Own-Sundae evening.

Ray Hilton will be the caller and Carol Arsenault will cue the round dancing. There will be mainstream and plus tips. Nondancers are invited to attend free. Dancer admission is $8 a person. Refreshments will be available throughout the evening. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.

The event will be held at the Oxford Hills Middle School, 100 Pine St.

For more information, call Presidents Joan and Dick Deans, 207-966-2327 or 207-890-2972 or visit swinginbears.squaredanceme.us.

Marigold Tea Room opens for festival

NORWAY — The Norway Museum and Historical Society at 471 Main St. will transform its meeting room into the Marigold Tea Room during the Norway Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, July 13. The tea room will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A large selection of homemade pies, topped with ice cream and served with iced tea, will be available during the museum’s yearly fundraiser. Comfortable chairs, interesting displays and a clean restroom makes it a friendly place to sit down and have a slice of pie, whether chocolate, lemon meringue, apple, strawberry, blueberry or another.

Square dancers to celebrate 50th birthday

PARIS — Swingin’ Bears Square Dance Club of South Paris will have its monthly dance on Saturday, July 13, celebrating its 55th birthday with an Ice Cream Social and Make-Your-Own-Sundae evening from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Ray Hilton will be the caller and Carol Arsenault will cue the round dancing. There will be mainstream and plus tips. Nondancers are invited to attend free. Dancer admission is $8 a person. Refreshments will be available throughout the evening. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.

The group meets at the Oxford Hills Middle School, 100 Pine St. For more information, call Presidents Joan and Dick Deans, 207-966-2327 or 207-890-2972 or visit swinginbears.squaredanceme.us.

American Legion to hold Texas Hold’em

LOCKE MILLS — A Texas Hold’em will take place Saturday, July 13, at the Jackson-Silver Post 68, American Legion, 595 Gore Road.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., and games will begin at 1 p.m. It is $50 for a buy-in, and there will be 50/50, pull tabs, meals and beverages available.

Call Ray at 207-890-3737 for more information. The building is air-conditioned.

Library to hold summer book sale

WAYNE — The Cary Memorial Library’s Summer Book Sale at the Williams House will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 13. The weeklong sale is one of two giant annual sales, with four rooms filled from floor to ceiling with gently used books. There are DVDs and CDs too. Most books are priced at $1 or less. All DVDs and CDs will be sold for 50 cents.

Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13; 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 15; 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 16 to 18; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20. On that Saturday, books will be $2 a bag.

For more information, contact the library at 207-685 3612 or Jane Andrews at [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: