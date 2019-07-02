The Good Food Council of Lewiston-Auburn recently celebrated the third anniversary of the L-A Community Food Charter by announcing and honoring the five area entities selected for 2019 Food Charter Awards, each for embodying one of the five principles of the charter. This year’s Food Charter Awards were received by the Lewiston Schools Nutrition Summer Food Service Program for food security, The Lewiston Farmers’ Market for local and sustainable agriculture, Healthy Neighborhoods for leadership, Auburn Conservation Commission for good food policy, and Blue Ox Malt House for working landscapes and community infrastructure. Members of the Auburn Conservation Commission, shown with the award for good food policy, are, from left, Jordan Tate, chairman, Rhyanna Larose, Sam Boss, Maurice Keene and Ben Low.