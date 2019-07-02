- Dana Scott DaSilva, 24, Skowhegan, on a warrant for violation of protection from abuse order, June 14, $250 cash bail, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Monica Amelia Rollins, 38, Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violation of condition of release, June 14, released back to court summons date, Farmington Police Department.
- Walter Allen Nichols, 61, Farmington, aggravated assault, refusing to sign summons, June 17, no bail listed as of July 2, Wilton Police Department.
- Chad Neree Simoneau, 29, Chesterville, warrant for failure to appear, June 17, $300 paid, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Thomas A. Farrington, 37, Wilton, five warrants: two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two counts of criminal mischief, probation revocation, June 17, no bail listed as of July 2, Wilton Police Department.
- Kenneth Paul Lockitt, 60, Phillips, warrant for failure to appear, June 17, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Kenneth Paul Lockitt, 60, Phillips, violation of condition of release, operating after suspension, June 17, no bail listed as of July 2, Farmington Police Department.
- Ezekiel S. Solomon, 23, Farmington, operating under the influence, June 18, $300 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Ernest R. Hutchins, 40, Fairfield, operating under the influence, violation of condition of release, operating after suspension, June 18, $250 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Mary Louise DeMillo, 40, Jay, operating under the influence, June 19, $300 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Lisa Erin Brynildsen, 39, Eustis, violation of condition of release, June 20, $300 cash bail, Maine State Police.
- Angela Dawn Gatcomb, 33, Farmington, warrant for failure to appear, June 22, $180 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Corey Andrew Lappala, 33, Farmington, warrant for failure to appear, June 22, $500 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Jacqueline Doris Gavett, 48, Wilton, violation of condition of release, June 22, $3,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Barry Fitzgerald Brown, 56, Wilton, violation of condition of release, probation hold, June 22, $250 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Audrey Louise Condon, 31, Jay, operating under the influence, two priors, June 22, $250 cash bail, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Ryan Robert Leclair, 23, Kittery, operating under the influence, June, 23, $150 cash bail, Rangeley Police Department.
- Nathan Scott Blake, 31, Freeman Township, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, June 23, personal recognizance with supervised release agreement, Maine State Police.
- Russell Alan Metze, 33, Carthage, warrant for unpaid fine, June 23, released on payment arrangement, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Eugene Douglas Wolfe, 68, Farmington, on a probation hold, June 24, no bail listed as of July 2, Farmington Police Department.
- Nathan S. Wing, 42, Farmington, unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching, June 26, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Layne A. Burgess, 24, Phillips, operating under the influence, June 27, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Jonathan G. Toothaker, 23, Farmington, two warrants for unpaid fine/fees, June 27, $1,245 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Christopher Lee Walker, 40, Farmington, domestic violence assault, June 27, $500 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Zachary Paul Moore, 34, Jay, warrant for violation of protection from abuse order, June 27, $1,000 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Tasha M. Sampson, 34, Livermore Falls, operating after suspension, June 27, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.
- Kenneth Charles Johnson, 51, Industry, operating under the influence, two priors, operating while license suspended or revoked, June 28, $400 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Ashton A. Heald, 19, Madison, unlawful sexual contact, June 28, $250 cash bail, University of Maine at Farmington Campus Police Department.
- Jeremy J. Fagre, 42, Augusta, operating without a license, operating after suspension, failing to provide correct name, address, date of birth, June 28, released to court summons date, Jay Police Department.
- Stephen Joseph Hopkins, 38, Starks, operating under the influence, leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident, June 29, $250 cash bail, Maine State Police.
- Logan Stephen Welch, 23, Jay, operating under the influence, June 29, $250 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Devon J. Pease, 26, Farmington, operating under the influence, one prior, June 30, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Jessica Whitler, 30, Phillips, domestic violence assault, June 30, released to court summons date, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Timothy L. Fifield, 28, Jay, domestic violence assault, June 30, personal recognizance bail with supervised release agreement, Jay Police Department.
- Michael Errol Worth, 33, Leeds, domestic violence assault, June 30, $300 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Timothy Paul Gallagher, 50, Jay, warrant for probation revocation, June 30, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.
- Joshua Allen Viles, 25, Farmington, violation of protective order, July 1, no bail listed as of July 2, Farmington Police Department.
- John Arthur Barnes, 29, Chesterville, operating under the influence, violation of condition of release, July 1, $150 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
