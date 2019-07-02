LEWISTON — The 23rd annual Liberty Festival is set for Wednesday and Thursday, July 3 and 4, culminating in a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. July 4.

The festivities will kick off at 7 p.m. July 3 with a performance by the 195th Maine Army National Guard Band at Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street in Lewiston.

Modern Woodmen, a fraternal financial services organization, will be at the park to present “hometown heroes” awards to citizens viewed as “local heroes,” festival president Kathy McDonald said.

The festival will continue July 4 beginning at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston and Great Falls Plaza in Auburn.

Lewiston

• At 6 p.m., The band Lacey Chain will perform

• At 7 p.m., a demonstration from Pelletier’s Karate Academy

• At 7:15 p.m., award-winning Elvis tribute artist Robert Washington will perform

• At 8:15 p.m., Country Roads Band will perform

Auburn

• At 6 p.m., a dance party hosted by DJ Scotty Dawg

• At 6:30 p.m., Pelletier’s Karate Academy will host a demonstration

• 7 to 9 p.m., a demonstration by Mr. Drew and His Animals Too

The festival will end with a fireworks display for both cities at 9:30 p.m., McDonald said.

