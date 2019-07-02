READFIELD — Maranacook Community High School has released the list of honor roll students for the second trimester.
High Honors
Grade 12: Alysia Cyr, Grace Despres, Madelyn Dwyer and Duncan Rogers.
Grade 11: Skyler Boucher, Wyatt Cannell, Nina Gyorgy, Emma Hagenaars, Robert McKee, John McLaughlin and Carter McPhedran.
Grade 10: Collin Bean, Eljas Bergdahl, Bridget Brown, Guinevere Kane, Cashman McClure, Thomas Poling, Michael Tamborini and Thomas Trafton.
Grade nine: Rylan Arbour, Zachary Berg, Lily Cannell, Thomas Clauson, Emma Draper, Ryan Emerson, Anna Erb, Eve Griffiths, Elizabeth Hildebrandt, Claire Holman, Marjorie Knight, Emily Lucas, Julia Riley, Ella Schmidt, Riley Shacter, Sara St. Clair, Ella Stevens, Winter Webb and McKade Wing.
Honors
Grade 12: Grace Bachelder, Luke Bartol, Samantha Cloutier, Benjamin Douin, Abigail Frank, MacKenzie Freise, Glen Guerrette, Laura Ireland, Gabriel Jones, Kaylee Jones, Derek Kelley, Kathryn King, Kyle Nunez, Madeleine Ricker, Anna Swimm, Julia Tague-LaCrone, Thomas Tubman, Lily Welch and Ryan Worster.
Grade 11: Carolina Bachelder, Quinn Beckler, Sydney Birtwell, Allyse Bonenfant, Nicole Clements, Nathan Couture, Ashley Cray, Nathaniel Eva, Samantha Fike, Amber Fredette, Amanda Goucher, Corbin Howe, Katherine Ide, Cathy Landaeta, Venla Maatta, Collin McGarr, Slade Meranda, Brooke Murray, Cambelle Nutting, Benjamin Perkins, Jadyn Perkins, Isac Philbrook, Dana Reynolds, Jared Roberge, Vita Scott, Brian Shea, Cassidy Shink, Ryan Smith, Brady Stockwell, Skyeler Webb, Caroline Welch and Abigail Whitcomb.
Grade 10: Joseph Albert, Marie Brosey, Tessa Bush, Michael Cirello, Natalie Costa, Emma-leigh Cushing, Alexis Delisle, Elizaveta Doorenbos, Kevin Dyer, Katherine Gasper, Gabrielle Green, Emma Griffiths, Abygail Jacques, Noah Jones, Donna Latham, Reeghan Manseau, Dillon McIntosh, Kate Mohlar, Alex Montagna, Karissa Nichols, Sophie O’Clair, Colin Plourde, Elizabeth Potter, Marah Rand, Paige Rice, Trevor Rioux, Bradley Russell, Noelle Seamon, Katherine Sechrist, Shelby Smith, Brooke Stratton, Daniel Taylor, Paige Trask, Natalie Whitten, Micah Wormell and Timothy Worster.
Grade nine: Jenna Badeau, Ruth Brosey, Cade Chicoine, Alexander Clark, Evelyn Dearborn, Ella Delisle, Katryn Dubois, Grace Dwyer, Nicholas Florek, Hannah Guillemette, Emily Harper, Tyler Hreben, Cassandra Kent, Andrew Lemieux, Meghan Mahoney, Dylan McGarr, Samuel McKee, Maxwell Olmstead, Christopher Reid, Clark Simcock, Sarah Stokes, Thomas Struck, Mark Thibodeau, Alexander Trafton, Ella Trefethen, Eric Vining, Connor Wood, Isabel Zirtidis and Sophia Zirtidis.
-
Varsity Maine
Susan Robbins’ new challenge is leading Gray-New Gloucester athletics
-
Franklin
Photo: UMF students draw park scene
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Marco’s owner defends restaurant after health violations
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lisbon couple want to hit brakes on plan they say could keep tired truckers on the road
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Hoops with dad in Lewiston park