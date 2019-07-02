OLD TOWN — Maine State Police say a driver has died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Old Town.
Police say 39-year-old Nathan Foster of Marlborough, Massachusetts, was killed instantly when his car went off the highway and slammed into a tree about 4 p.m. Monday.
The crash remains under investigation. State police spokesman Steve McCausland said Foster was speeding in the rental car at the time of the crash.
