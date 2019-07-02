A Milo man was arrested Monday and charged with arson after he threw his wife’s belongings on the front lawn, poured gasoline on them and set them on fire, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Jeffrey Stevens, 39, was arrested by an investigator with the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office, said Stephen McCausland, department spokesman. The fire occurred at the family home at 14 Spring St. in Milo.

The fire destroyed clothing and other personal items that were thrown into a pile and caused minor damage to the couple’s home, McCausland said.

Stevens was being held at the Piscataquis County Jail pending a court hearing on the arson charge.

