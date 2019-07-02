Photo: Leavitt Institute Class of 1963 has reunion
Leavitt Institute, Turner, Class of 1963, recently held the 55th class reunion Aug. 1 at the Riverbend Campground in Leeds, hosted by Gary and Barbara Jordan of Florida. Roseann Rucher Newton, Blaine Plummer, Marion Emerson Bubier, Hebert Lowell, Dale Talbot, Gary Jordan, Linwood Gilbert and Bonnie Lowell of Michigan spent several hours socializing and had a buffet lunch. Pictured from left, back row: Hebert Lowell, Dale Talbot, Gary Jordan and Linwood Gilbert; front row: RoseAnna Bucker Newton, Blaine Plummer and Marion Emerson Bubier.