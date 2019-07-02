FARMINGTON — Linda Beck, associate dean of experiential and global education at the University of Maine at Farmington, has been awarded a Fulbright grant to study in Japan this summer.

Beck is one of 10 participants in the 2019 International Education Administrators program. The program is specially designed to introduce individuals to the higher education system and society of Japan. They will visit Japanese universities in Tokyo, Hiroshima, Osaka and Kyoto.

“We are so pleased that Dr. Beck, a longtime and well-respected faculty member, has been honored with this valuable Fulbright opportunity,” said Eric C. Brown, interim president of UMF. “The knowledge and experience this program offers will contribute greatly to UMF’s international education goals as we move forward.”

Beck’s position at UMF focuses on providing students with the educational experience that will help them compete in a global economy.

“I am so grateful to the Fulbright organization and this wonderful opportunity to enrich Farmington’s relationship with Japan,” Beck said. “Collaborating on an international partnership with a Japanese institution could increase student exposure to Japanese language and culture, provide impetus for future Fulbright applications, and encourage new faculty research opportunities.”

Since joining the faculty in 2006, Beck, has conducted research on social accountability in Africa and Asia. She has also worked with Maine’s environmental community, serving as president of the Maine Conservation Alliance.

filed under: