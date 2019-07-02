RUMFORD — Young harpists Camille and Kennerly Kitt, known as the Harp Twins, will return to 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater on Sunday, July 7. The sisters performed there to a sold-out show last October and are on track to selling out again. Concertgoers are encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible. Attendees are also welcome to a free meet-and-greet after the show for photos and to have CDs and posters signed.

The talented and entertaining young women have achieved extraordinary success by taking electric harps and concert grand harps to unprecedented levels and smashing boundaries between different genres of music. The duo has amassed over 1.5 million fans across their social media sites and over 100 million views on their YouTube music videos, making them the most followed and recognizable harp duo in the world.

Mixing their virtuoso harp skills with their stunningly complex arrangements of rock, metal and soundtrack hits — as well as Celtic Nordic inspired original songs — the Harp Twins deliver exciting, comedic and interactive performances.

The show will take place at 7 p.m. July 7. Doors will open at 6 for seating and cash-only pub menu and cash bar. A “Meet-and-Greet” will follow show. Get advance tickets at www.49franklin.com $15, and at Bartash’s and All That Jazz downtown Rumford, $20 day of show, online and at the door if available.

