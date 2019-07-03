LIVERMORE — The first session of Camp CenterStage will open in less than two weeks.
Camp dates are:
Session I: July 9-21
Session II: July 23-Aug. 4
Session III: August 6-18
The camp is on the River Road at the former Maple Lane golf course.
