AUBURN — Danville Junction Grange, Old Danville Road and Grange Street, will hold its annual Indoor Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

There will be crafts, baked goods, plants and jewelry for sale, as well as bargains at the white elephant table.

Muffins, hot dogs, chips and beverages will be available.

