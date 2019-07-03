TURNER — The First Universalist Church of Turner Center announced its Sunday, July 7, guest speaker, the Rev. Laurence Miller, a semi-retired dance professional who speaks at Maine churches.

Miller was ordained as an interfaith minister through the Chaplaincy Institute of Maine. He is a semi-retired dance professional, having 40-plus years of dance, and was encouraged to find how dance and spirit formed his life and the lives of others. His internship in 2012 was at the Barron Center as chaplain. There, he was challenged by administration to “do something” with the residents who were higher functioning, using his dance background.

He created a program called Musical Chairs, which has been running since 2012 at the Barron as well as St. Joe’s Rehab. This became a platform and a tool for him to speak regarding the art of belonging and invitation. It also developed into a study on sacred gesture and “other ways” to pray, and a lesson he gives often called “To Play is to Pray.”

He enjoys blending the element of dance and ministry into his worship services. Miller is a regular speaker at Maine churches.

The First Universalist Church of Turner Center is located on Rte. 117. Miller willl speak at 10 a.m. A coffee social will follow. Call Vicky Catlett at 207-524-7741 for more information.

