LEWISTON —The McG United Soccer Academy will be held at the new soccer fields behind the Lewiston High School at 156 East Ave. The Academy will run July 22-26, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for 5-7 year-olds. Eight through 11-year-olds will run 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Special session involving 7th-10th grade players will run from 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

The McG United Soccer Elite Academy is for any player who will be going into the 7th-10th grade for next fall. The Elite Academy is designed to provide a way for players to improve over the course of the week and to learn skills and fundamentals the player can do anywhere there is a place to play. Two fine coaches will expertly train them: Dan Gish and Abdijabar Hersi, state champion assistant coaches from Lewiston High School. Eric Wagner, the Swarthmore College’s men’s coach, will provide clinics each day to help players improve skills and tactics.

Never hesitate to contact Mike McGraw for any questions either by phone (207) 782 4339 or by email [email protected]

