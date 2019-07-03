OTISFIELD — Thirty-seven voters set $1.8 million municipal budget for 2019-20 at the annual town meeting Saturday, June 29. The spending plan reflects a $1,112 increase over last year’s budget, said Administrative Assisstant Anne Pastore.

“All articles passed in an hour and five minutes,” she said by phone on Monday.

Nominated for reelection were Selectman Lenny Alder, Chairman of the Board of Selectmen Hal Ferguson, Road Commissioner Richard Bean, Sr., and School Administrative District 17 Director Diane Olsen. Each candidate won the nominations unopposed, Pastore said.

