Arrests
Lewiston
- Ahmed Yusuf, 20, of 6 Knox St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6 p.m. Tuesday, at 119 Winter St.
- Karissa Bryant, 24, of 51 Mary St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6 p.m. Tuesday, at that address.
- Jordan Caldwell, 23, of 2 Howe St., on a charge of violating probation, 11 a.m. Wednesday, at 140 Canal St.
- Jay Webster, 40, listed as transient, on a warrant charging failure to pay restitution, 4 p.m. Wednesday, in Kennedy Park.
Auburn
- Paul Muncey, 34, of 49 Fourth St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, on Washington Street.
- Kayla Marshall, 28, of 135 Main St., South Paris, on a charge of theft, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Hannaford, 95 Spring St.
Accidents
Auburn
- A car driven by Shay Flagg, 22, of Jay, struck the back of an SUV driven by Arthur C. Turbide, 83, of Dixfield, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Turner Road. Flagg’s 2002 Ford was towed. Damage to Turbide’s 2015 Kia was listed as minor.
- Vehicles driven by Renee Simonitis, 42, of Auburn, and Nancy M. Martin, 51, of Poland, collided at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at Elm and High streets. Both vehicles, Simonitis’ 2016 Dodge and Martin’s 2007 Subaru, were towed.
- A car driven by Kelsye R. Smith, 22, of Oxford, struck a bicycle ridden by Bentley Lamontagne, 5, of Auburn, at 1:20 p.m. Monday at Drummond and Pleasant streets. Witnesses told police the bicyclist had darted out into the roadway before the collision. Lamontagne was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening. Damage to Smith’s 2014 Toyota was listed as minor.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles