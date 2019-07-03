LEWISTON — New this summer is an Identification Camp that will be held at Don Roux Field on July 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is an opportunity for players who cannot afford to go out of state or to pay the large fee associated with other ID opportunities. The coach and initiator of this ID camp is Eric Wagner, Swarthmore College Men’s college coach. He will have several college coaches with him to watch for potential college candidates.

Players interested may use the following link: https://www.garnetsoccercamps.com/college-soccer-institute_-lewiston-maine.cfm

