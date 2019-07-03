PHILLIPS — The Tartan Terrors will bring their highjinks, wild humor and high energy Celtic music — including a bagpipe, their tartan kilts and Scottish dancing — back to the Phillips Area Community Center for a Friday evening concert at 7 p.m. July 12.

The band has played at the PACC before, in 2012 and 2014. Their music, event organizer Pam Matthews said, “is as lively as it gets and they put on a terrifically entertaining performance.”

They are, indeed, showmen, sprinkling their energetic music with humor, high-kicking Celtic dancing, drum solos and the occasional wail of a bagpipe.

They’ve also recorded a number of CDs and have played for audiences all over Canada, the U.S. and three other continents. Matthews also says that among the dozens of Celtic bands that have been featured at the PACC over the past eight years, “the Terrors rank in the top tier for popularity.”

Tickets cost $20 at the door, with admission $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets may also be reserved in advance by calling 207-639-2630. Refreshments will be available.

