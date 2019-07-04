To the Editor:

On behalf of our 230,000 members statewide, AARP Maine applauds our state legislators and Governor Mills for passing a strong package of bills to make prescription drugs more affordable and more accessible in Maine. Thousands of Mainers take prescription medications. For many, there is no alternative to alleviate crippling pain or manage chronic illnesses. For others, prescription drugs literally keep them alive. This legislative package could not come soon enough.

As a proudly non-partisan organization, AARP Maine thanks our state legislature for working together for the people of Maine and taking a stand against Rx greed. Senate President Troy Jackson, Senator Eloise Vitelli, Senator Heather Sanborn and Senator Bob Foley deserve special thanks for their leadership on this important issue. Our elected leaders clearly recognized that prescription drug price gouging is not a Democratic or a Republican issue. They decided to put people before profits.

Many Mainers were instrumental in bringing this important legislation to the attention of their elected leaders. Advocates from across the state testified in Augusta, and followed up with their legislators back home. Heartbreaking stories of Mainers struggling to make ends meet due to the cost of their medications became the heart of the campaign. AARP Maine thanks each one of you for your courage and conviction. You made it possible for this critical legislation to become a reality.

Maine is once again leading the way, but we need Congress to follow that lead. Members of Congress must come together to pass bipartisan legislation to lower Rx prices across the country. The pharmaceutical industry has made it clear that they intend to fight hard, but we must fight harder. While we celebrate our win in Maine, we must keep the momentum going in Washington. Now it’s time to urge Maine’s Congressional delegation to Stop Rx Greed.

Patricia Pinto

AARP Maine Volunteer State President

Portland

