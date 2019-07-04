LEWISTON — A hip-hop weekend starts Thursday, July 11, at Bates College as the dancer duo MaMa2 and DJ Man-O-Wax present a community concert-dance and, joined by soul-roots musicians, The Reminders, kick off the Bates Dance Festival mainstage performance series.

DJ Man-O-Wax and MaMa2, featuring Amirah Sackett in a return appearance at Bates, open the Concerts on the Quad concert-dance series at 6:30 p.m. on the college’s historic quad at Campus Avenue and College Street. The free outdoor concert begins with 45 minutes of dance lessons, followed by an hour of participatory dancing.

In mainstage festival performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sunday, July 12 and 14, the Reminders will join the bill, as Man-O-Wax’s global-fusion sound frames the Reminders’ socially conscious music and the high-energy movement of MaMa2 to create an immersive experience for all audiences. The festival beer garden will be open after Friday’s show.

The festival mainstage performances take place in air-conditioned Schaeffer Theatre, 329 College St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $18 for seniors and $12 for students.

For tickets and more information, contact 207-786-6381 or [email protected], or visit batesdancefestival.org/performances/the-reminders-and-mama/.

In their July 11 Concert on the Quad, renowned hip-hop dancers Sackett and “B-Girl Mama,” aka Mary Mar, will teach basic moves from their respective styles of popping and breaking, while DJ Man-O-Wax spins fresh beats on the 1’s and 2’s.

The Reminders are Brussels, Belgium-born emcee Big Samir and Queens, N.Y., native emcee-vocalist Aja Black. They blend soulful sounds and roots music with thoughtful lyrics that message peaceful social change. Learn more at http://www.theremindersmusic.com/.

A Chicago-based dancer-choreographer, Sackett received the Sage Cowles award for her choreography in Brother Ali’s music video, “Mourning in America.” Her love of hip-hop dance and devotion to her faith fused to inspire a contemporary dance collective called “We’re Muslim, Don’t Panic,” which is dedicated to elevating the status of women and educating the public on women’s issues. Learn more at https://www.musebookings.com/amirah-sackett/.

Mar has been breakin’ since 2001 and has studied, taught and performed hip-hop dance all over the U.S. DJ Man-O-Wax is Asad Ali Jafri, a cultural producer, global arts leader and interdisciplinary artist with a creative vision for sustainable social change. As Man-O-Wax, he plays and blends soulful, spiritual and funky music from around the globe. Learn more at http://asadalijafri.com/.

For 2019, the festival runs with an exciting new schedule and an artist roster comprising both faces new to Bates and familiar friends, including longtime festival favorites Doug Varone and Dancers. See the complete roundup of 2019 Bates Dance Festival events at batesdancefestival.org/performances/.

