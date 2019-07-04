NORWAY — The Battle of the Books has begun! Join us at Norway Memorial Library (NML) in July and August for a NML Battle of Books as we kick back and read during the summer months.

Books will be pitted against each other to determine the NML champion. Each week there will be two match-ups of books going head to head in single-elimination challenges. Vote for your favorite titles and see them advance to the next round. As temperatures rise so will the battle of the best book at NML. Library staff detects a heat wave during week 6 that only votes will break!

Visit the library in person beginning Monday, July 8, or check our weekly Facebook Battle of the Books posts to cast your vote. Week one will see Alphabet House by Jussi Adler-Olson go against Witch Elm by Tana French and The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah vs. Educated by Tara Westover. All voters will be entered in a raffle drawing to win a book selected from among the contenders.

