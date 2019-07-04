BETHEL — A few weeks ago, the Bethel Regional Airport was certified by the Federal Aviation Administration as an instrument approach and nighttime operations airport.

“These new procedures ensure safety by providing instrument-rated pilots a specific flight path and a series of step-down altitudes to follow to allow a safe transition from higher en route cruising altitudes down through the clouds to a specific point a short distance from the runway threshold where pilots may visually continue their approach for landing. The approach procedure is also often used by pilots to safely approach and land during nighttime operations,” Airport Manager and Airport Director Tony Milligan said.

In order for the airport to get the approval, the airport itself and the surrounding land needed to be studied. Before certification, the airport made changes that involved cutting trees, and improving the runway markings and runway lighting (to standard, FAA-compliant lighting) “including the installation of a rotating aerodrome beacon,” according to Milligan.

Milligan added that this part of the process alone took a couple years.

Milligan hopes that this can attract more air traffic, which would mean more businesses and tourists coming to the Bethel area. Prior to being certified, weather had to be decent and remain that way in order to approach and depart the airport.

“One of the biggest attractions will be for visitors flying in from away,” Milligan said. ” We expect to see more traffic and use of the airport, which means more revenue for the airport as well as more revenue for area merchants.”

The airport remains an important piece of the transportation infrastructure. For the 2018 fiscal year, 3,642 arrivals and departures by local and itinerant aircraft were documented. This number increased by 15 percent from the previous year, according to Milligan.

Before the recent certification, planes were flying into airports an hour or so away from Bethel.

Despite the changes, Milligan said the airport will not have an increase in the size of aircraft flying in and out. He said the runway length and terrain make it challenging for larger aircraft to land. The largest plane the airport will see is a King Air B200.

Milligan also said that the changes will not result in any noise changes.

The new procedures will give planes a safe route from the “en route structure of the airspace all the way to a point near the runway,” according to Milligan. This will assure that terrain and obstacles will be avoided, no matter the weather conditions or what time of day it is.

