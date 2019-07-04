PARIS — Within an hour, Norway police had apprehended a man for allegedly robbing Sideline Variety Saturday morning, June 29.

At 8:24 a.m. a man walked into the store, according to the police report, and demanded money. When the clerk hesitated, the man repeated “give me the money” and reached toward his right hip as if to pull a gun, the report stated. The clerk quickly pulled out the cash drawer and put it in front of the man who grabbed all the money and ran out the door, leaving the premises in what was described as an older red Toyota sedan with a partial plate of “52”.

Paris and Norway police quickly started searching neighboring roads. Oxford County Sheriff’s deputies, Oxford Police and a Maine State Warden also responded. On duty Norway Officer Robert Federico II called Norway Police Investigator Jeffrey Campbell to help and on his way in from home, Campbell checked some addresses in the vicinity and located a dark red Toyota at an address on Durgin Road suspected of drug activity. Federico , Deputy Zane Loper, Campbell and Oxford Police Officer Jeremy Coron went to the Durgin Road address saw articles of clothing as described by the clerk in the vehicle and met with property owner Richard Emery, 35, who sent Terrence Gordon, 29, of Bethel out to speak with police.

Gordon refused to answer questions and was searched, arrested, charged with Robbery and Possession of a Firearm When Prohibited and transported to Oxford County Jail where corrections officers discovered more than $200 stuffed in his underwear and shoe.

Meanwhile, having obtained search warrants for both the vehicle and Emery’s property, police discovered the shoes, sunglasses, and T-shirt the clerk had described Gordon as wearing during the robbery as well as rolled coins as described as having been stolen from the cash drawer. Inside the residence police found a loaded 9mm handgun, large amounts of money and drugs.

Police charged Emery with two counts of Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs and transported him to jail as well.

