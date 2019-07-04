NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library is pleased to announce a new afternoon book discussion group called “Books in the Afternoon” which will meet once a month on Wednesdays, 3-4:30 pm. The first one is on Wednesday, July 17 and features “Next Year in Havana” by Chanel Cleeton.

The second discussion is on August 14 and features” Once Upon a River” by Diane Setterfield. Books may be requested using the Minerva catalog or at the information desk. Bring your own beverage and a snack will be provided. This is free and open to the public. If you have questions, please contact the library at 743-5309 ext. 1 or visit our website at www.norway.lib.me.us. Contact: Alana or Katherine

