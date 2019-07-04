PARIS — This coming September, First Congregational Church of Paris will host a nine-month long Walk With Jesus, a journey through the Ignatian Spiritual Exercises, led by Cynthia Baker.

This is in partnership with The PAX Center in Essex MA. Through the Exercises, we encounter the unconditional love of God, accompany Jesus through His suffering and death and experience the joy of the risen Lord.

This is a place where you can discover your true self in God and deepen your prayer life. More information can be found at paxcenter.org and by contacting Cynthia at [email protected]

