FARMINGTON — Everyone’s Resource Depot (ERD) announces the schedule for its July arts and crafts workshops. The programs are open to creative kids of all ages and will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting July 2.

Each workshop will feature a variety of craft projects using scrap materials. Children will be assisted by student workers from UMF’s Upward Bound program. Topics for each session are: July 2 ,“Parade Projects”; July 9 and 11, “Helper Robots”; July 16 and 18, “MagicDragons”; July 23 and 25, “Giant Bugs”; and July 30, “Cardboard Tube Creations.”

ERD is offering help to those in the community who are planning summer programs for children. Many sample projects have been constructed, and a great variety of inexpensive scrap materials, such as leather pieces, paper of all kinds, fabric and yarn, wood turnings and blocks, boxes of all sizes, colorful foam pieces and beads are available.

For more information about the workshops, materials and services, call 207-778-7150. ERD is located in the Education Center on the UMF campus at the corner of High and Lincoln streets. Summer hours are 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Special openings at other times can be arranged.

