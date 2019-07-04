BETHEL — Beginning Monday, June 24, free meals will be available to anyone 18 years and younger at Crescent Park Elementary School. Meals will end Thursday, August 15. No meals will be served on July 4.

Meal service times: Breakfast is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All meals must be eaten on site. The MSAD 44 Summer Food Service Program helps students stay healthy and return to school ready to learn. The Summer Food Service Program is federally funded and administered by the Maine Department of Education.

Children who are part of households that receive food stamps or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

