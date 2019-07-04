NORWAY — The Norway Center Church welcomes guest speaker Jon Hudson on Sunday, July 14, at 10 a.m. Jon’s family is originally from West Paris.

He became certified as a lay speaker in the ’80s in the Methodist church. Jon has preached at the West Paris Baptist church, the North Paris Federated church and here at the Norway Center church as well.

Music is provided by organist Joyce Franklin and soloist, Kelsie Franklin.

All denominations are welcomed. Coffee and refreshments will be served after the worship service.

filed under: