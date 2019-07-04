Charges
Lewiston
- Corinne True, 22, no fixed address, charged on a warrant for failure to appear, 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, at 25 Lisbon St.
- Harrison Coleman, 44, 197 Howard St., charged on a warrant for failure to appear, 1:19 p.m. Thursday, at 205 Pine St.
- Haley Donovan, 24, of 15 Hudon Road, charged on a warrant for failure to appear, at 1:32 p.m. Thursday, at 1093 Sabattus St.
Auburn
- Tina Sylvester, 47, of 873 Washington St., on a charge of operating under the influence, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Washington Street.
- Wendy Varney, 44, of 90 Russell St, Lewiston, on a charge of violating a condition of release, at 12:40 a.m. Thursday, at 68 Main St.
- Isaac Davis, 27, of 10 Dana Ave., charged with domestic violence assault, at 2:45 a.m. Thursday at same address.
- Joshua Beaulieu, 31, 142 Pleasant St., charged with domestic violence assault, at 5:09 a.m. Thursday, at 14 Chestnut St #3.
Androscoggin County
- William Weaver, 36, of Jay, arrested on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine and failure to appear, 9:09 p.m. Wednesday, at Main Street in Livermore Falls.
- Lucas Caron, 28, Jessica Hall, 30, both of 77-A Main St, Livermore Falls, each charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest, 1 a.m. Thursday, at the same address.
