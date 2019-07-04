During the past few weeks, I have been seeing pictures of U.S. migrant detention camps, and I felt that I had been transported years back to when I was working with refugees and displaced persons in Africa. The conditions look the same, but our camps there were staffed by caring humanitarians from all over the world, whose mission was to try to alleviate human misery.

Now, I am confronted by our government, which is causing the very conditions that I spent more than three years combating.

America, the richest country in the world, is criminal in doing that.

Stephen Sokol, Lewiston

