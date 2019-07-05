LEWISTON — Pelletier’s Karate Academy congratulates Alex Reblin and Caleb Robitaille who successfully tested for the rank of Shodan (first degree black belt), Jason Almquist for earning the rank of Sandan (third degree black belt), and Mike Bourget for earning the rank of Godan (fifth degree black belt). The students performed physical fitness, basics, katas (set series of movements), kobudo (traditional weapons), and self-defense.
Pelletier’s Karate Academy also congratulates Jack and Evelyn Caron for successfully earning their junior black belts. Jack and Evelyn performed a strenuous physical fitness test, basics, katas (set series of movements), kobudo (traditional weapons), and self-defense, and demonstrated knowledge of karate history and terminology.
