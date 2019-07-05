MONDAY, July 8

LEWISTON — Planning Board, 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at City Hall.

TUESDAY, July 9

AUBURN — Planning Board, 6 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — The 1965-66 Chevrolet Night in Auburn, 6 p.m. at Festival Plaza on Main Street. Members of the 1965-66 Full Size Chevrolet Club will have their cars on display on Main Street. Visitors are invited to view the cars and enjoy classic tunes from the 1960s provided by DJ Mark Peillet from Music Reflections.

WEDNESDAY, July 10

AUBURN — L-A Transit Committee, 12:30 p.m. at the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments office, 125 Manley Road.

AUBURN — Farmers’ market, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza on Main Street.

AUBURN — Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, July 11

AUBURN — Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport board of directors, 5:30 p.m. at the 80 Airport Drive conference room.

« Previous

filed under: