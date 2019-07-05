American Legion baseball numbers have been on the decline for a couple seasons.

When Pastime is down to 10, or even nine players as it was for a doubleheader against Marshwood earlier this summer, it relies on Jack LeBlond to plug in a hole wherever necessary.

Without hesitation, LeBlond accepts his role in the lineup, usually at the top of the order, and in the field, which can be at any number of positions, and excels.

Pastime coach Chris Reed calls LeBlond the team’s “Swiss Army knife.”

LeBlond leads Pastime in every major offensive category, according Reed, while playing every position so far this summer except first base and catcher. Reed says LeBlond would be an “admirable fit” at those two positions, too, if needed.

“Last year I probably played every position except for catcher,” LeBlond said. “This year during high school, I locked down the third base spot. I didn’t play much outfield in high school, but during the legion season I’ve played a lot of center, left, third, short.

“It’s one of my strong suits — playing what’s needed. I think it’s a cool thing not being stuck in one position.”

LeBlond is batting .476 (10-for-21) with three doubles, a triple, six runs and seven RBIs. He said the key has been finding his swing after a high school season that got off to a slow start because of weather that kept teams inside for a lot of practices.

“There’s something that my brother’s always told me,” LeBlond said. “The high school season is when you’re getting a feel for your swing and then in summer ball season, that’s when everything clicks. Going into the high school season, with the weather we don’t really get high-quality reps, so in summer ball you get a whole string under your belt and it’s about putting it all together.”

Reed agreed, having been an assistant coach on the Blue Devils’ staff this spring. Lewiston has new turf fields that made it easier for the high school team to play games, but practices were often held in the gym.

“It was a cold spring and we didn’t get a good start,” Reed said. “It was really dominated by pitching. I think it’s getting warmer, the guys are swinging the bats and the arms are getting tired. I remember a lot more hard contact even when I was in Legion.”

LeBlond has helped turn around Pastime’s season. After an opening-day loss to Topsham, Pastime has been 4-2 with its most-recent win coming over Topsham on Tuesday.

Another contributor to LeBlond’s hot summer could be the approach to Legion versus that of high school baseball.

“I think the biggest thing from high school to Legion is that summer ball is a little more relaxed,” LeBlond said. “It’s not any less meaningful, but the environment is almost easier to go out and succeed, get a hit, make a play. The environment around it is the thing I’ve noticed.”

Lewiston-based Pastime has added three players from Edward Little High School because the Auburn-based Rogers Post program is only fielding a junior Legion team. LeBlond has seen the difference Ethan Brown, Jake Arel and Giles Paradie have made.

“It’s been great,” LeBlond said. “Obviously, first of all, having them so we can even have a team, that’s huge. Those three guys are all unique players. They bring a lot to the table.

“Ethan on the mound, he’s a big arm. That’s huge to have a guy at the top to shut down other teams. Giles and Jake at the plate, they’re just hit machines, and Giles can catch. He’s got a hell of an arm and he can play anywhere. They’re elite ball players.”

The Edward Little additions have helped a lot. In Pastime’s doubleheader against Charles J Loring (Cheverus’ team), Brown pitched a complete game to earn the win in the opener before Pastime lost the next game.

In its doubleheader with Staples Crossing (Marshwood), Pastime had only nine players while its opponents had 10. The teams split that one, as well. (LeBlond earned an eight-out save in the game Pastime won.)

In the ever-changing Maine American Legion scene, Pastime was placed in the South division, in which if now faces teams from the Portland area rather than the central Maine teams it has primarily played in recent seasons.

The schedule change has been fun for Pastime because it lets the team see how it stacks up prior to playoffs.

“It kind of gets old when you just play the same four or five teams every year,” LeBlond said. “It’s an interesting dynamic to see other kids. It’s been fun for us. The southern teams are rich with talent, too, so it’s good to see.”

Another place LeBlond will see bundles of talented players day-in and day-out will be in prep baseball next spring when he enrolls into Bridgton Academy. It’ll be beneficial for LeBlond to see college-level pitching as he prepares for the next level.

“I think it’ll help him get a taste to feel what college is,” Reed said. “If it’s anything like the team I coached against years ago, they run a tight ship. I have no doubt that he will be introduced to the more regimented atmosphere.”

A visit to Bridgton is what sold LeBlond, who graduated from Lewiston High School last month, on the academy.

“I think the biggest part was just on my visit there the fact that I loved it so much there,” LeBlond said. “Being on the campus on the visit, I just kind of had a feeling that was sort of a place I belonged at, I could grow as a human being and a player. Just being on the campus and around the staff, all the teachers I felt like that was the ideal place for me to go.”

With less than a month left of the Legion season before the playoffs get under way, Pastime and LeBlond will continue to fight for a top-four spot in the South division.

LeBlond said that Reed, in his first year as Pastime’s head coach, has helped the players stay ready with extra practices and time in the batting cages.

“Right from the beginning of the high school season, you can tell he’s really dedicated and process-oriented,” LeBlond said. “He’s going to put 100 percent of his effort into it, and knowing your coach is going to put in 100 percent makes a big difference for your team and it’s a lot easier to give it your all for the team.

“He’s made a lot of sacrifices that I’m thankful for. He’s opened up practices during the weak, optional practices to get work in, batting cages at Bates (College), he offers during the weekends to open the gym.”

« Previous

filed under: