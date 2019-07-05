100 years ago: 1919

Five years of school without being absent, late or dismissed is the record held by a little girl. She is Ruth Whittemore, daughter of Mr. and W.K. Whittemore of High Street, Auburn. Miss Ruth always stood well in her class and enters junior high in September.

50 years ago: 1969

The Lewiston Housing Authority has purchased an additional two parcels of land from the Lewiston Urban Renewal Authority, it was announced Wednesday night. The transaction was completed late Wednesday afternoon by Executive Director Arthur F. Bisson and LURA Director Arthur E. Hutchins. The land involved includes that portion of the former Blake Street between Ash and College streets.

25 years ago: 1994

The Shaker region has dropped to eight true members, but on the group’s 200th anniversary, there are hopes the religion will survive. Sister Frances Carr, eldress of the only Shakers in the world, isn’t worried about the dwindling numbers. After all, she says, “when Shakers came to America, there were eight people.” Those eight original Shakers left England in 1774 and established the most successful utopian movement in the nation, with more than 25 communities by 1900. The only Shaker community that remains today is the 1,800 acres Chosen Land at Sabbathday Lake.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: