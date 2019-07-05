TURNER – Virginia “Ginny” Lee Treadwell passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, July 2, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House with family by her side.

Virginia was born in Etna, Maine, May 29, 1941, to parents Charles Shaw and Bessie Hamm. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Sr. in 1988. She is survived by her son Arthur Jr. and wife, Luz, of Thonotosassa, Fla., son Curt and wife, Carolyn, of Turner, Maine; grandson, Nicholas; granddaughters, Mariah and Mackenzie of Turner, Maine; and daughter, Kelli of Sedona, Ariz.

Ginny moved to the Bangor Area as a young adult and married Arthur Treadwell in July of 1960. They relocated to a new home in Old Town in the early 1970s, where Virginia lived until her move to Turner, Maine, in 2015. A loving mother and homemaker, Ginny was an independent women that adored the quiet nature of West Old Town. Virginia enjoyed an extended career as a Real Estate Broker in the Bangor area, working for multiple companies over two decades. She was a remarkable gardener and enjoyed sharing the gifts of her green thumb with family and friends. For years a “free for the taking” vegetable stand kept the many extra squash and cucumbers from going to waste.

Ginny spent the last four years living in Turner, Maine with her son and family. She was taken in by the three family dogs and especially enjoyed the warm feet when they cuddled her by the woodstove. The countless shared meals, drives, and conversation are a priceless gift that came along with a prolonged illness. A special thanks to the staff of the Central Maine Healthcare Hematology-Oncology Group of Lewiston and the Androscoggin Hospice House of Auburn for the utmost level of dignity and respect that were extended to Virginia during the last four years of care. At her request, there will be no public services.

« Previous

filed under: