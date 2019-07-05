Charges
Lewiston
- Robert Hussey, 38, of 282 Weld St., Dixfield, on a charge of criminal trespass, 9:10 p.m. Thursday at 920 Lisbon St.
- Jason Curran, 36, of 41 Beaver Road, Sabattus, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:10 p.m. Thursday on Old Greene Road.
- Ronald Rolle, 30, of 92 Pine St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 12:20 p.m. Friday at City Hall.
- Michael Cornish, 63, of 15 Howe St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:45 a.m. Friday at that address.
Auburn
- Maxemile Bell, 19, of 1552 Riverside Drive, on a charge of furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor, 9:53 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Benjamin Bouchard, 33, of 107 Newbury St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 2:26 a.m. Friday on Newbury Street.
- Justin Barefield, 40, of 166 Webber Ave., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:24 p.m. Friday at 98 Roy Ave.
Androscoggin County
- Travis Martin, 35, of Fort Pierce, Florida, arrested by Livermore Falls police on warrants charging failure to pay a fine, 12:30 a.m. Friday at 19 Wheeler St.
- Brandon Gibb, 28, of 166 Spring St., Westbrook, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic assault, 12:46 a.m. Friday at 2 Crystal Lane, Turner.
- James Daviau, 30, of 325 Pottle Hill Road, Minot, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging domestic assault, 8:21 a.m. Friday in Turner.
