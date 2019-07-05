BRADLEY — The Maine Forest and Logging Museum, also known as Leonard’s Mills, is looking for volunteers to set up their RV camper on the grounds for the month of July at 262 Government Road. Enjoy the beautiful location while helping share history with visitors, keeping the grounds open and generally assisting with events and access to the buildings for visitors.

Chores would be flexible to meet the current needs on the grounds: keeping the gift shop and buildings open part of the week is the first priority. The volunteer position would work for an individual or couple and can start immediately. The work days are flexible, but being onsite for events should be planned.

This position is for people who like people–visitors are on the site daily. Take a look at the website and dream about being a part of such a unique place in Maine. Share your skills and enthusiasm with volunteers and visitors.

The museum is off the grid–generator power, water and a portable tank for septic are available, but some phones work better than others.

The Maine Forest and Logging Museum is a volunteer-based museum sharing Maine’s history in a living-history format. Demonstrations are an important part of the museum–restoring machinery and renovating buildings contributes to the goal of sharing with visitors special parts of Maine’s history. Potential volunteer caretakers can add their own expertise where their interest lies.

Interested retirees should contact the museum by email or phone. Looking now for possible 2020 RVers as well. Contact Sherry Davis, Executive Director, at 207-974-6278 or [email protected]

