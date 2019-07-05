A sink hole has caused a partial road collapse in Westbrook, according to police.

A sink hole appeared Friday on Spring Street in Westbrook. Photo courtesy of Westbrook Police 

The hole opened up Friday morning on Spring Street at the intersection with Anderson Road, police said in a Facebook post. The hole in the pavement appears to be a couple feet wide, although the underlying sink hole appears to be larger, creating a void beneath a portion of the road.

Public works crews are expected to begin working on the road by early afternoon.

Police warned drivers to use extra caution in they are driving in the area. Barriers have been placed around the sink hole, which is near the center line.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
westbrook maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles